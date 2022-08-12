Hometown Local
Mom charged with second-degree murder after infant drowns in bathtub

Shaquilla Feaster, 31, is charged with second-degree murder.
Shaquilla Feaster, 31, is charged with second-degree murder.(DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office)
By Joyce Lupiani and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 5:11 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
LITHONIA, Ga. (WGCL/Gray News) – A Georgia mother has been charged with second-degree murder in the drowning death of her infant, officials said.

According to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office, Shaquilla Feaster, 31, was arrested Thursday.

The sheriff’s office said Feaster left her child, Ja’Lonnie Small, unattended in a bathtub on July 30. Ja’Lonnie was taken to the hospital but died days later.

Officials said Feaster is being held without bond at the DeKalb County Jail.

Copyright 2022 WGCL via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

