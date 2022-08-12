MORNIN’ MOTIVATIONS: Tips for learning how to embrace “Courageous Living”

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -Courageous living can be something as simple as trying a new hobby or skill.

Blogger Caitlyn Scaggs explains the definition of courageous living.

“Courageous living means making new friends and feeling comfortable interacting with others in authentic and wholehearted ways. When you choose courage you also are willing to share your ideas with your colleagues. It welcomes innovation, great ideas, and a positive path forward! Courage is one of the qualities I seek to embrace,” says Scaggs.

But for many, that can sound a bit intimidating. Scaggs has some suggestions.

“First off, focus on all that can go right, not all that can go wrong. Our human default seems to be gloom and doom. It is easy to play the “what if” game and allow ourselves to explore all the negative possibilities. I challenge you to use that mental energy for imagining all that could go right! Start training your mind to be more inclusive of possibilities and open to the good that can come your way,” says Scaggs.

“Remind yourself that you have overcome hard things in the past, and you can do it again! This leans into a growth mindset and helps reframe the challenges you are facing. Remember that all new things start hard before they get easier and you can do hard things! These mantras and intentional thought patterns can help you navigate new challenges and changes,” she adds.

You can read more about courageous living in Scaggs’ blog, “Boldly Pursue”. Just click here.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.