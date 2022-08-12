Multiple agencies respond to incident in Downtown Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Law enforcement officers from various agencies blocked roads in Downtown Roanoke to respond to an incident early Friday morning.

Elm Ave. is blocked from Williamson Rd. to Franklin Rd. and officers are asking people to avoid the area as of 12:30 a.m.

Police have not confirmed any details about the incident as they work to set up a perimeter.

WDBJ7 crews report Roanoke City Police, Roanoke County Police, and Virginia State Police are all at the scene.

Multiple agencies respond to incident in Roanoke City (WDBJ7)

