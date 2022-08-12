Roanoke Farmer’s Market celebrates 140 years of history

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke City Farmer’s Market is celebrating 140 years.

The farmer’s market is the oldest one throughout the Commonwealth. It dates back to 1882 when the city first gave licenses to vendors.

In 2022, vendors come from across the southwest region sell goods from local farms and markets.

One vendor from Woods Farms in Boones Mill explained her family has been selling at the farmer’s market since the 1930′s.

“The earliest memory I have is when the Agnew Feed and Seed was there in the market square. Our truck was right in front of it,” Barbara Kochendarfer said. “I loved it because I got to come down here with my grandma and just see all the different people and just got to talk to everybody.”

Vendors hope people are able to come out this weekend to kick off National Farmer’s market week.

Roanoke’s city market is open everyday.

