Roanoke’s new Star of the Year

Dr. Brenda Hale
Dr. Brenda Hale(Patsy Montesinos)
By Patsy Montesinos
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 6:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - It was an exciting day atop Mill Mountain as people gathered to celebrate Roanoke’s Star of the Year.

The Kiwanis Club of Roanoke auctioned off naming rights to the Mill Mountain Star for a year. A group led by Cheri Hartman donated and now the star honors Dr. Brenda Hale.

”So, I wanted to be a person who could bring to light the hope that we can overcome the negativity by lifting up a very positive spirit,” said Hartman.

Hale was recognized for being the first African American elected as secretary for the Virginia State Board of Nursing, her service in the Army, and her work as NAACP Roanoke Branch president.

“And I just set out to make those things happen and I just had a dream. I just had a dream that I could make a difference in my city,” said Hale.

Proceeds from the yearly auction support Kiwanis community programs.

