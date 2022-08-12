Suspect still at large after leading South Boston pursuit in stolen car

SOUTH BOSTON, Va. (WDBJ) - A person is on the run after leading South Boston Police on a chase in a stolen vehicle Friday afternoon.

Officers with the South Boston Police Department tried to make a traffic stop around 2:45 p.m., but instead of stopping investigators said the silver Kia vehicle drove off.

After a short chase, the vehicle stopped and the driver and the two of the passengers ran off into the woods, according to the police department.

Officers were able to catch two of the people and have charged Savion Howard, 18, with felony eluding and A’Ziyah Easley, 19, with obstruction.

Officers then learned the silver Kia had been stolen from Lynchburg, according to the police department.

The Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office and Virginia State Police both provided tracking K-9s to help search for the third person.

However, after three miles of tracking, the agencies still have not found the final suspect and that person is still on the loose as of Friday night.

Police did not identify the road where the chase started or where the vehicle stopped.

Anyone with information is asked to call the South Boston Police Department at 434-575-7203 or the Halifax County Crime Line at 434-476-8445.

