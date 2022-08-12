U.S. attorney reflects on five-year anniversary of deadly Charlottesville riots

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - It has been five years since the Unite the Right riots that ended deadly in Charlottesville, Virginia, claiming the life of Heather Heyer.

There is a street in her honor and a mural in the city speaking out against the hatred towards others, and there was imagery that spread all over the globe from August 11-12, 2017.

Friday, United States Attorney Christopher R. Kavanaugh spoke out in reflection of the “terrorist attack in Charlottesville” with a statement from his office within the Department of Justice:

“Five years ago, the city of Charlottesville and the University of Virginia were engulfed by a group of white supremacists and neo-Nazis. Across the nation, people watched in shock as hate-filled violence erupted in the streets of our city. At the end of the day, Heather Heyer, a Charlottesville resident, was killed and at least 30 more peaceful protestors were significantly injured as the result of a senseless mass casualty vehicle attack. Virginia State Police Lieutenant Pilot Jay Cullen and Trooper Pilot Berke M. Bates tragically lost their lives while conducting aerial surveillance that later proved critical in the Justice Department’s investigation. Scores of other individuals were injured, physically and psychologically, and many still feel the effects today.

“The United States Department of Justice joins the Charlottesville community in remembering and honoring those who suffered from the events of that weekend. This five-year anniversary serves as a stark reminder that we still have much work to do in the areas of combatting hate crimes and domestic terrorism, both of which remain top priorities of the Justice Department. My Office will continue to hold accountable anyone who engages in violence motivated by racism, bigotry, or other forms of hatred.”

