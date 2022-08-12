Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
PetTalk

UVA Health says COVID hospitalizations have plateaued

UVA Health says COVID hospitalizations have plateaued
By Dryden Quigley
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 5:31 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - UVA Health says it currently has 34 COVID-19 patients in the hospital, with 6 in the intensive care unit.

It says the number of hospitalizations has been plateauing in the last few weeks.

The patients are made up of people in the hospital for COVID symptoms, as well as those who tested positive while being treated for something else.

“A lot of the patients now are coming in for maybe another condition, and we discover that they happen to have COVID as well,” CEO of UVA Health Wendy Horton said.

UVA says that the current dominant strain is still the BA.5 variant, making up 85% of cases.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Courtesy: Roanoke City Jail
Man arrested identified after shooting, standoff on Elm Avenue in Roanoke
Mike Caudill co-owned Table 50
Roanoke restaurant owner dies after battle with cancer
Inflation is squeezing a lot of our wallets pretty tight and although we’re all spending more...
What Virginians need to know about this year’s one-time tax rebate
Person wanted on traffic charges in Craig County
Photo released of person wanted in Craig Co.
FILE - Anne Heche arrives at the premiere of "The Tender Bar" on Dec. 12, 2021, at the TCL...
Anne Heche declared brain dead, kept on life support for organ donations

Latest News

220 BUS closed in Ridgeway after crash downs power, telephone lines
Person wanted on traffic charges in Craig County
Dogs, drone being deployed after suspect seen in Craig Co.
National Farmers Market Week In Grandin Village
Sunday Is Last Day For Dinosaur Exhibit
National Farmers Market Week
Farmers face economic turmoil following the pandemic