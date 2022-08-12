Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
PetTalk

Wake County, N.C. deputy shot, killed in the line of duty, sheriff’s office says

Check back with WBTV for more information as it comes in.
The Wake County sheriff held an emotional news conference early Friday morning.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 6:40 AM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (WBTV) –The Wake County Sheriff’s Office confirmed a deputy was shot and killed in the line of duty.

The Wake County sheriff held an emotional news conference early Friday morning.

WBTV has learned the shooting happened in the southeast Raleigh area, but no information has been released about the circumstances and the suspect.

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper tweeted that he had spoken to Waken County Sheriff Gerald Baker and the state is providing resources to help apprehend those responsible.

“Every day our law enforcement officers bravely take risks to keep us safe and the past few weeks have been very hard,” Cooper said. “I am deeply grateful to them and their families and we must do all we can to support them.”

Check back with WBTV for more information as it comes in.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police chase ends near Penn Forest Elementary.
One person arrested, police searching for two others after police chase ends near school
All squad members are on suspension
Roanoke County officials investigating Hollins Fire and Rescue Volunteer Squad
A beach umbrella accident in South Carolina claimed the life of a woman.
Woman dies after impaled by beach umbrella
Courtesy: Roanoke City Jail
Man arrested identified after shooting, standoff on Elm Avenue in Roanoke
Crash on Merriman Road in Roanoke County
Three taken to hospital after crash in Roanoke County

Latest News

Courtesy: Farris Funeral Services
Flag order issued after death of former SWVA delegate
Donations are going to RCPS
ALCOVA Mortgage Company donates $20,000 in school supplies to Roanoke City Public Schools
Damoan townes was arrested Friday morning
“We were all trapped in”; residents speak out after downtown Roanoke shooting standoff
Students at BHS were able to paint their parking spot to raise money for Thanksgiving baskets
BHS students show creativity painting parking lot
Celebrating 140 years
Roanoke Farmer’s Market celebrates 140 years of history