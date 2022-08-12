Wake County, N.C. deputy shot, killed in the line of duty, sheriff’s office says

RALEIGH, N.C. (WBTV) –The Wake County Sheriff’s Office confirmed a deputy was shot and killed in the line of duty.

The Wake County sheriff held an emotional news conference early Friday morning.

It is with sadness to share that a @WakeSheriff deputy was fatally shot while in the line duty earlier this morning. Please pray for the deputy’s family and this agency. — Wake County Sheriff's Office, Raleigh, N.C. (@WakeSheriff) August 12, 2022

WBTV has learned the shooting happened in the southeast Raleigh area, but no information has been released about the circumstances and the suspect.

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper tweeted that he had spoken to Waken County Sheriff Gerald Baker and the state is providing resources to help apprehend those responsible.

“Every day our law enforcement officers bravely take risks to keep us safe and the past few weeks have been very hard,” Cooper said. “I am deeply grateful to them and their families and we must do all we can to support them.”

Tragically a Wake County Deputy has been shot and killed last night. I have talked with Sheriff Baker and the state is providing resources to help capture those responsible. - RC — Governor Roy Cooper (@NC_Governor) August 12, 2022

