WDBJ reporter, editor win national regional Murrow Award for health podcast

RTDNA Edward R. Murrow Award 2022 Logo
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 8:10 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - WDBJ7 is congratulating reporter/anchor Leanna Scachetti and editor Ben Riquelmy for winning a 2022 National Edward R. Murrow Award from the Radio Television Digital News Association.

The award is for their podcast episode, Bridging the Great Health Divide: StrokesThe episode is part of the pair’s Hometown Stories podcast series.

Click here to see all the national winners.

Congratulations, Leanna and Ben!

