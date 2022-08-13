Hometown Local
Baseball superstar Tatis, Jr. suspended 80 games for positive drug test

CBS Sports
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 8:33 PM EDT
NEW YORK (AP) — San Diego Padres star Fernando Tatis Jr. has been suspended 80 games by Major League Baseball after testing positive for a performance-enhancing substance. The penalty was effective immediately, meaning the All-Star shortstop cannot play in the majors this year.

Tatis had been on the injured list all season after breaking his left wrist in the offseason. He recently had begun a rehabilitation assignment in Double-A.

MLB said Tatis tested positive for Clostebol, a performance-enhancing substance.

The 23-year-old Tatis was an All-Star last season. Flashy at the plate and in the field, he was considered one of the bright, fresh faces of big league baseball.

The playoff-contending Padres recently traded for star outfielder Juan Soto.

