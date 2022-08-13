Hometown Local
Blacksburg Bruins Starting Fresh

Zack Leonard Takes Over As Head Coach
By Travis Wells
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 11:17 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - After back-to-back winless seasons, the Blacksburg Bruins are hoping for a quick turnaround in 22 under the leadership of a new head coach. Out is Eddie Sloss, and in is former Christiansburg assistant Zack Leonard, who’s seen firsthand how quickly a culture can change.

“It kind of gives you a blueprint, although I think every situation is a little bit different,” said Leonard. “I know I’m up for the challenge just by being a part of that. So I’m excited about, again, I think it comes back to the progress. I think about all the great student athletes we had over the years and how we were able to take them from where they were, and to try to help them reach their potential, and when you do that, good things happen.”

The Bruins are just four years removed from a River Ridge District title and a trip to the Class 4 state semifinals. Leonard says it’s been a daily effort since the day he started to re-establish that winning mindset in Blacksburg.

