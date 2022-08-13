Hometown Local
Festival of India returns to Elmwood Park on Saturday

Performers for the Festival of India practice their routine on Friday evening at Elmwood Park.
Performers for the Festival of India practice their routine on Friday evening at Elmwood Park.(Will Thomas)
By Will Thomas
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 9:41 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Festival of India has been a part of the Roanoke Valley for more than a decade. It’s organized by the India Heritage Society and is celebrating its 14th year.

Dancing, food, fun and items of Indian culture will be on display Saturday night and its organizers are always excited to share it with the Roanoke community.

“Indian Culture, it is a rich culture we have and an ancient culture that we want to share with the community,” said Sunny Shah, a board member for the India Heritage Society.

Shah said what they hope people take away from the festival, is the celebration of the many cultures that make up the Roanoke Valley.

”It will be diversity and unity in this area in the Roanoke Valley, they will take that. We all are together, we are sharing of a culture and we are grateful to the community for welcoming us, at the same time we are welcoming them.”

This year is also highlighting the 76th anniversary of India’s independence, with a focus on the freedom fighters of India.

The Festival of India will be at Elmwood Park on Saturday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Admission is free and there will be a wide variety of food and items to purchase.

