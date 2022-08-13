Inmates, staff at Pittsylvania Co. jail facilities temporarily relocated

(WDBJ) - The inmates and staff and Pittsylvania County jail facilities were temporarily relocated to the Blue Ridge Regional Jail this week after an electrical issue.

No injuries were sustained, according to the Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office.

On Wednesday, the Pittsylvania County Maintenance Department identified the electrical issue and an outside electrical firm was later called to further assist. A specific circuit believed to deal with the wiring that impacts inmate cell lighting is the suspected source of the problem.

Out of an abundance of caution and concern for welfare, the individuals were relocated to the Blue Ridge Regional Jail.

“The Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office would like to offer our appreciation to the Virginia Department of Correction’s Green Rock facility’s personnel and Sheriff Mondul of the Danville Sheriff’s Office for their assistance.”

