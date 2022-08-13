Mostly sunny and comfortable today.

Cooler and drier air lingers today

Rain chances increase late Sunday

Soggy pattern possible to start the week

THE WEEKEND

Today will feature sunshine with lower humidity. High temperatures will warm into the 70s in the western mountains to the lower 80s in the Piedmont. Lows Saturday night will generally be in the 50s and lower 60s.

Mostly sunny with low humidity today. (WDBJ Weather)

Plan for more clouds to enter the area Sunday leading to variably cloudy skies. Models aren’t in agreement on the timing and placement of showers that will enter the area for the second half of the weekend. There’s an increasing chance Sunday could be wet and some point. The questions is will it be earlier in the day or Sunday night into Monday.

Rain chance increase late Sunday. (WDBJ Weather)

UNSETTLED WEEK AHEAD

We’re expecting more widespread showers and with some storms possible Monday. The threat of severe weather looks very low other than downpours at times. Rainfall should be in the .50 to 1-inch range Monday through Monday night.

The forecast for most of the week remains similar with daily isolated to scattered shower chances. The severe risk looks low thanks to the cooler than average temperatures in the upper 70s and low 80s. However, light steering winds will barely push the storms along, leading to slow-moving downpours and the risk of heavy rainfall.

Several rounds of showers are likely Monday with .50" to 1" possible. (WDBJ7)

MUCH COOLER WEEK

Looking ahead to next week: We hold on to cooler than normal conditions and more rain is likely to begin the new workweek.

10 Day outlook (WDBJ Weather)

TRACKING THE TROPICS

The National Hurricane Center has a low chance of cyclone formation in the Gulf. Regardless of development heavy rainfall is expected in Texas.

NHC 5 Day Outlook (WDBJ Weather)

Track the latest in our Hurricane Center or on our new WDBJ7 Weather Stream.

