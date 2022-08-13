Sunday is the last day for Explore Park’s T-rex Trail

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -You can hear them roar before you even get to see the 18 prehistoric creatures.

Roanoke County Parks Recreation and Tourism Marketing Director Alex North said the educational and adventure trail has been a “ferocious success”. Over the span of 64 days more than 17 thousand people have visited the robotic dinosaurs.

“It’s been great learning experience for folks to bring their kids and summer camp groups out here. So, it’s been a great experience. We’ve had 18 animatronic dinosaurs, our dino dig pit which has been very successful, and a great opportunity for the kids to look for dinosaurs bones and a bunch of photo ops as you’ll see behind me,” said North.

Explore park is offering 5 dollars off tickets to celebrate the closing of the event.

