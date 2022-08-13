Hometown Local
Walking vigil sheds light on the good, and reclaims ownership of August in Charlottesville

Walking vigil in Charlottesville makes a stop
By Madison McNamee
Published: Aug. 13, 2022 at 1:24 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Just before an interfaith service in Charlottesville on Friday, August 12, the community held a “Unite the Light” walking vigil.

It made a one mile route around the city, stopping where community members stood up against hate five years ago.

Participants say doing this was a way reclaim the August 12 day and turn it in to something positive.

Now, they are inspired to create more change in the city.

“Whenever you see institutions of people willing to come together, sacrificing their time, sacrificing their ego, and sacrificing their energy for the greater good, it’s always a beautiful thing. I’m just so proud of our community for showing them that we won,” Charlottesville Community Activist Wes Bellamy said.

Bellamy says there’s still a lot to be done, but gathering with a walk like this is a great start.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

