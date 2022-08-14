Hometown Local
220 BUS closed in Ridgeway after crash downs power, telephone lines

By Eddie Callahan
Published: Aug. 13, 2022 at 8:56 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A crash has closed Route 220 Business in Ridgeway near Beverly Ln; Drewry Ct; Elizabeth Dr; Twin Oaks Dr; Rt. 1012N/S (Henry County), near Ridgeway United Methodist Church, due to downed power and telephone lines.

There is no estimated time for restoration, according to VDOT.

“Traffic can use RT 220 and RT 87 to drive around the closure.”

