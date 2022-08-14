Hometown Local
Dogs, drone being deployed after suspect seen in Craig Co.

Person wanted on traffic charges in Craig County(Craig County Sheriff's Office)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Aug. 13, 2022 at 8:35 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
CRAIG COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Craig County Sheriff’s Office and Virginia State Police are working the area of the old Huffman Store on Route 42 due to a sighting of a suspect.

Canines and a done are being deployed to go along with the large presence of law enforcement in the area near Level Green Christian Church and the old Huffman store, according to the Craig County Sheriff’s Office.

Be aware of any suspicious activity in the area and contact the Sheriff’s Office at 540-864-5127 with information.

