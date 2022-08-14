Hometown Local
Golf tournament raises money for Alzheimer’s and dementia research

The organization will donate all proceeds to local research groups
By Isabella Ledonne
Published: Aug. 14, 2022 at 5:18 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - Golfers gathered on the green on Sunday to raise money for Alzheimer’s and dementia research.

The “Swing it to End it” Alzheimer’s tournament hosted 51 golf teams on Sunday at the Hanging Rock Golf Club. All of the proceeds from the tournament will go to local Alzheimer’s and dementia research groups in southwest Virginia.

The organization aims to raise $20,000 dollars this year. The ‘Swing it to End it’ founder explained she started the tournament to help out families with loved ones suffering from Alzheimer’s and dementia.

”I lost my husband to dementia, and that’s why I started this because it’s near and dear to my heart. I’ve lost my grandmother, my dad died in April this year with it and it’s on both sides of my family,” Annette Carter said. “I feel like its just so important that we get information out and try to take our money sources and give it out to the community for help.”

Carter hopes the tournament can include even more teams next year and some professional golfers.

This is the 8th year of the ‘Swing it to End it’ Alzheimer’s tournament.

