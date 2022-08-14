Hometown Local
Harvick wins again; NASCAR playoff picture remains muddled

By HANK KURZ Jr.
Published: Aug. 14, 2022 at 7:21 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Kevin Harvick took the lead from Joey Logano with 66 laps to go and held off Christopher Bell at Richmond Raceway on Sunday for his second consecutive NASCAR Cup Series victory.

One week after ending a 65-race drought, Harvick won for the 60th time, the fourth time at Richmond and first time on the 0.75-mile oval since 2013.

He matched Kyle Busch in career victories in the premier series.

Harvick’s victory also kept alive the intriguing battle for the final playoff position with two races remaining in the regular season.

