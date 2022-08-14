Rain and storms expected later today

Lots of clouds and slightly cooler today

Rain chances increase this afternoon and evening

Localized flooding possible today and Monday

SUNDAY

Cloudy to mostly cloudy skies are expected through the morning keeping temperatures below average today. Highs in the 70s and 80s expected this afternoon ahead of the rain.

Mostly cloudy with increasing rain chances, (WDBJ Weather)

Right now looks like rain chances will increase this afternoon into the evening. Isolated heavy downpours are possible leading to localized flooding into tonight.

Rain spreads into the region this afternoon into tonight. (WDBJ Weather)

UNSETTLED TO START THE WEEK

We’re expecting more widespread showers and with some storms likely on Monday. An isolated strong or severe storm is possible Monday if everything lines up.

SPC outlook for Monday. (WDBJ Weather)

Right now the biggest threats are heavy downpours and strong winds. Rainfall rates should be in the .50 to 1 inch range on Monday. Temperatures on Monday will be much cooler than normal in the 70s for most. All this rain could bring localized flooding to parts of the region today and Monday.

Localized flooding is possible today and Monday. (WDBJ Weather)

The forecast for most of the first half of the week remains similar with daily scattered shower chances. The severe risk looks low thanks to the cooler than average temperatures in the 70s and low 80s. However, light steering winds will barely push the storms along, leading to slow-moving downpours and the risk of heavy rainfall.

This set up could linger into Tuesday as a system moves up the coast.

TRACKING THE TROPICS

The National Hurricane Center has a low chance of cyclone formation in the Gulf. Regardless of development heavy rainfall is expected in Texas.

NHC 5 Day Outlook (WDBJ Weather)

Track the latest in our Hurricane Center or on our new WDBJ7 Weather Stream.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.