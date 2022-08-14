Roanoke says goodbye to Washington Park Pool

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke community members jumped into the Washington Park Pool for the last time on Sunday.

PLAY Roanoke hosted a goodbye party for the public pool Sunday afternoon. The city will be renovating the space into an aquatic center.

Roanoke Parks and Recreation is asking community members for their input on the aquatic center designs through an online survey.

The community recreation coordinator explained it’s a bittersweet goodbye to Washington Park Pool.

“We’ve had lots of stories of grandparents coming in and saying that they came here as kids and now they brought their children and now their grandchildren,” Lauren Woodson said. “This has definitely been a staple in some peoples’ lives for years and years and it’s a bittersweet goodbye.”

The Washington Park Pool was open for 50 years in Roanoke.

