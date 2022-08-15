7@four: Botetourt Honey Festival

DALEVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Hit the Honey Festival this Saturday from 8:30 - noon at the Daleville Town Center.

National Honey Bee Day is being recognized with a host of free events and tastings, including beekeeping advice, live music, raffles and prizes.

The event is free admission and free parking. The whole family is welcome to enjoy the events of the day.

The event is rain or shine.

Find out more information by visiting the Botetourt Honey Festival Facebook page.

