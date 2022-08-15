Author Beth Macy stops by WDBJ7 to discuss latest book, “Raising Lazarus”

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Local author Beth Macy uncovered the origins of the opioid crisis in her book, “Dopesick,” which was turned into a TV series on Hulu.

Now she’s out with another book, her fourth, titled “Raising Lazarus: Hope, Justice, and the Future of America’s Overdose Crisis,” which will be published August 16.

According to Macy, if “Dopesick” was about the origins of the overdose crisis, “Raising Lazarus” is about the solutions.

Her ongoing message is that treatment works, but that there are still too many unnecessary barriers.

Macy is launching a book tour, with a stop in Roanoke Monday, August 22. She’ll be at Charter Hall in the Roanoke City Market Building at 7:00 pm.

