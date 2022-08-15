Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
PetTalk

Blacksburg seeking input on new playground design

Blacksburg's Hand-in-Hand playground
Blacksburg's Hand-in-Hand playground(WDBJ)
By Andrew Webb
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 5:46 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Town of Blacksburg is upgrading some playground equipment and wants to hear your thoughts on the new design.

The Hand-in-Hand playground, at the Blacksburg Municipal Park, was built 30 years ago.

Due to wear and tear, Blacksburg is looking to update the playground with new equipment.

If you want to make your opinion heard, you can fill out an online survey, attend a feedback session on August 27 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Blacksburg Rec Center, or kids can draw their ideal design.

“We’re going to take all those ideas, put them into several different models and then people get to vote on that and really come up with the best project,” Blacksburg’s Director of Parks and Rec Dean Crane said.

Blacksburg says it hopes to have the new playground complete by May of 2023.

To access the survey click here.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights (WBAY file photo)
Woman found shot in Roanoke
The pool was open for 50 years
Roanoke says goodbye to Washington Park Pool
Person wanted on traffic charges in Craig County
Dogs, drone deployed after suspect seen in Craig Co.
Inflation is squeezing a lot of our wallets pretty tight and although we’re all spending more...
What Virginians need to know about this year’s one-time tax rebate
Shawn Tolbert, 42, of Burkeville, wanted on multiple charges including felony eluding.
Craig Co. schools adjust bus routes as police continue searching for armed and possibly dangerous suspect

Latest News

Construction project at Virginia Tech
Variety of construction projects ongoing at Virginia Tech
Salem VA Medical Center wheelchairs
Salem VA Medical Center receives wheelchair donation
Gavin Haynes mugshot
Former high school teacher pleads guilty to charges of indecency with students
Suspect charged after going 147 in a 70, crashing into Marion building