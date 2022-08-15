Blacksburg seeking input on new playground design

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Town of Blacksburg is upgrading some playground equipment and wants to hear your thoughts on the new design.

The Hand-in-Hand playground, at the Blacksburg Municipal Park, was built 30 years ago.

Due to wear and tear, Blacksburg is looking to update the playground with new equipment.

If you want to make your opinion heard, you can fill out an online survey, attend a feedback session on August 27 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Blacksburg Rec Center, or kids can draw their ideal design.

“We’re going to take all those ideas, put them into several different models and then people get to vote on that and really come up with the best project,” Blacksburg’s Director of Parks and Rec Dean Crane said.

Blacksburg says it hopes to have the new playground complete by May of 2023.

To access the survey click here.

