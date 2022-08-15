Crews start work on James River Bridge in Buchanan

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Drivers in Buchanan can expect to see some construction on the James River Bridge soon.

Virginia Department of Transportation crews started to put out message boards on Monday alerting drivers of the upcoming construction. Water Street will be closed while construction is happening on the bridge.

Crews will begin redirecting traffic on the bridge in about two weeks.

A spokesperson with VDOT explained drivers should slow down and watch out for workers on the bridge.

“Everybody probably drives over the bridge there in the town but fortunately we are able to accomplish the work just by flagging traffic,” Jason Bond said. “Those delays and disruptions should be minimal because most of the work will be taking place outside of those peak travel times.”

The construction is part of routine maintenance on the bridge. VDOT expects construction to wrap up next summer.

