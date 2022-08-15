Danville Fire Department gets new masks for pets

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Danville Fire Department is now equipped with updated Pet Oxygen Rescue Mask Kits, according to Deputy Chief Brandyn Smith.

The kits of from the Project Breathe™ Program through the Invisible Fence Company. D Project Breathe™ is a pet oxygen mask donation program designed to provide oxygen mask kits to fire departments and other first responders, said Smith. Each kit includes a small, medium, and large mask; fire departments are eligible to receive one kit per station.

Each year, nearly 40,000 pets die in house fires, according to Smith. An additional 500,000 pets are hurt in fires. Most commonly, those injuries and deaths are from smoke inhalation.

The mission of the Danville Fire Department, said Smith, is to “reduce the risk to life and property through professional response and community engagement. Danville Fire Department recognizes that pets are beloved members of families and households within our communities and deserve the best care possible when a fire occurs.”

Mask kits will be placed on all DFD apparatus and will replace aging masks received from the same program about 10 years ago.

The project was spearheaded by Firefighter Hillary Alderson.

