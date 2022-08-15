DMV launches new website to help customers prepare for visit

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) has launched a new website to help customers prepare for a visit.

The website will help customers prepare ahead of time for their visit by listing the forms and documents they will need to complete some of the in-person services offered by the department.

“We want to make the most of your time. That includes ensuring you complete your business in one trip,” said Acting DMV Commissioner Linda Ford. “We hope that, by creating more awareness of the forms and documents needed for service, customers will find it easier to come prepared and have an even better DMV experience.”

The page details the materials required to complete REAL ID, original driver’s licenses and learner’s permits, vehicle titling and registrations, and vital records transactions, among others. The webpage also provides links to a guide to selecting the right documents for driver’s license and ID transactions, information about titling and registration, and applications that can be completed in advance and submitted online.

