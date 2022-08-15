Hometown Local
Fiona’s baby brother officially has a name

By Debra Worley
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 9:54 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX/Gray News) – It’s official! The Cincinnati Zoo has announced Fiona’s little brother will be called Fritz.

The hippo care team selected Ferguson and Fritz as the final name candidates from thousands of suggestions and asked the public to weigh in on which they liked better.

Fritz got 56% of the more than 220,000 votes.

“We would have been happy with either name, but we really think the name Fritz fits this spunky little guy’s personality,” said Cincinnati Zoo’s head hippo keeper Wendy Rice. “We also thought it was funny that it was suggested because ‘Fritz’ is here due to Bibi’s birth control being ‘on the fritz’.”

Bibi gave birth to her calf on Aug. 3 around 10 p.m.

The zoo said Fiona and Tucker are being kept away from Bibi while she bonds with her new baby boy.

Mom and baby will stay behind the scenes for a while, but the zoo is sharing photos and videos on social media.

