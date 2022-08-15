Gas prices in Roanoke down 6.6 cents in the past week,

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Average gasoline prices in Roanoke have fallen 6.6 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.52 per gallon today, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 155 stations in Roanoke. Prices in Roanoke are 64.6 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 62.9 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has declined 14.8 cents in the last week and stands at $5.27 per gallon.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Roanoke was priced at $3.19 per gallon yesterday while the most expensive was $4.19 per gallon, a difference of 100 cents per gallon. The lowest price in the state yesterday was $3.15 per gallon while the highest was $5.69 per gallon, a difference of $2.54 per gallon.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 9.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.92 per gallon today. The national average is down 63.7 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 74.8 cents per gallon higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

Historical gasoline prices in Roanoke and the national average going back ten years:

August 15, 2021: $2.89 per gallon (U.S. Average: $3.17 per gallon)

August 15, 2020: $1.95 per gallon (U.S. Average: $2.17 per gallon)

August 15, 2019: $2.38 per gallon (U.S. Average: $2.63 per gallon)

August 15, 2018: $2.53 per gallon (U.S. Average: $2.85 per gallon)

August 15, 2017: $2.11 per gallon (U.S. Average: $2.34 per gallon)

August 15, 2016: $1.90 per gallon (U.S. Average: $2.12 per gallon)

August 15, 2015: $2.29 per gallon (U.S. Average: $2.67 per gallon)

August 15, 2014: $3.16 per gallon (U.S. Average: $3.46 per gallon)

August 15, 2013: $3.22 per gallon (U.S. Average: $3.53 per gallon)

August 15, 2012: $3.47 per gallon (U.S. Average: $3.71 per gallon)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Greensboro- $3.62 per gallon, down 9.8 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.72 per gallon.

Winston-Salem- $3.65 per gallon, down 8.5 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.73 per gallon.

Virginia- $3.75 per gallon, down 8.9 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.84 per gallon.

“For the ninth week straight, gas prices have continued to fall, but the streak is at great risk of being broken this week with wholesale gasoline prices having bounced back up some 40 cents per gallon as oil prices have rebounded,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “That means the decline in average prices could wrap up soon, with some price increases possible as early as this week, especially in areas of the Great Lakes. While the West Coast and some areas of the Rockies may see prices continue to drift lower, I do believe the national average could tick higher this week as the better than expected jobs report last week likely means less demand destruction than anticipated.”

