New grant to expand Taubman Museum outreach

By Joe Dashiell
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 7:30 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Taubman Museum of Art will receive a major grant that will expand its outreach to people with different needs and abilities.

The Institute of Museum and Library Services awarded the grant of $243,104 to fund the Happy HeARTS Program.

The free program will serve community members with low vision or blindness, those with hearing impairments, as well as those on the autism spectrum, and people living with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

Cindy Petersen is the Executive Director of the Taubman Museum of Art.

“Expanding to over 140 sessions per year, serving 17 social services organizations that come in in small group environments on closed days for individual attention, but also to have families be able to come in, enjoy the museum, enjoy programming on our closed days or before we open on the weekends,” Petersen said in an interview.

For more information, visit the website of the Taubman Museum of Art.

