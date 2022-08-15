Hometown Local
Powderpuff fundraiser for Roanoke rec clubs taking place this Saturday

Roanoke Rec Powderpuff
Roanoke Rec Powderpuff(WDBJ)
By Brittany Morgan
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 10:41 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - An upcoming event this weekend will give you the chance to support youth sports in the Star City.

The Southeast and GSA rec clubs will host a powderpuff football game this Saturday at Belmont Park. The cheerleading teams from each club will face off in a flag football game, while the football teams will act as cheerleaders. The organizers say events like this help offset the cost of uniforms, equipment, and insurance to make sure athletes are safe to play and learn new skills.

“A lot of our kids here in Southeast don’t have the capability of getting to those practices when it comes to those travel teams,” explains Miciayla Wilburn with the Southeast Rec Club. “They don’t have the funds to pay those high prices to be on those teams. A lot of those teams have tryouts and just because you don’t have the specific skillset they’re looking for doesn’t mean you can’t progress and get there and that’s what we offer at the rec level.”

Kickoff for the game is at 2 p.m. and admission is free.

A link with more information is available here.

