Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
PetTalk

Salem VA Medical Center receives wheelchair donation

Salem VA Medical Center wheelchairs
Salem VA Medical Center wheelchairs(WDBJ)
By Brittany Morgan
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 4:56 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - The Salem VA Medical Center received an impactful donation Monday afternoon that will aid transportation and care.

“It’s very substantial,” says Cheryl Ponce with the Salem VA Medical Center.

Monday afternoon, 90 wheelchairs were donated to the Salem Veterans Medical Center by the Salem Knights of Columbus.

“We actually have a great need for wheelchairs,” explains Ponce. “We try to keep a large amount on board since we have an escort service which we do take patients at the front door and escort them to their facility that they need to go to.”

Wheelchairs are $150 a piece, and the Salem Council Knights of Columbus raised more than $16,000 in a matter of months to purchase the wheelchairs. The mission was personal for veteran David Wyble, Salem Council Knights of Columbus Grand Knight.

“11 years ago I was the recipient of a heart transplant. Prior to that I was temporarily in a wheelchair; then I went into a motorized wheelchair.”

With community support, the Salem and state chapters purchased nearly 300 wheelchairs to help folks all over the state.

“This is a huge undertaking and to collect the level of funds that needed to be collected in that short amount of time took a lot of work,” adds Patrick Rowland, State Deputy VA Knights of Columbus.

It’s hard work that officials say will pay off. Those with the VA say the new chairs will provide a safer, more efficient way to transport veterans, giving back a small fraction of the freedom they protect.

“It’s very important for the individual because they can use the mobility and get around to where they want to go,” notes Wyble.

This is the first donation of its kind to be made by the Salem Knights of Columbus to the medical center.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights (WBAY file photo)
Woman found shot in Roanoke
The pool was open for 50 years
Roanoke says goodbye to Washington Park Pool
Person wanted on traffic charges in Craig County
Dogs, drone deployed after suspect seen in Craig Co.
Inflation is squeezing a lot of our wallets pretty tight and although we’re all spending more...
What Virginians need to know about this year’s one-time tax rebate
Shawn Tolbert, 42, of Burkeville, wanted on multiple charges including felony eluding.
Craig Co. schools adjust bus routes as police continue searching for armed and possibly dangerous suspect

Latest News

The Virginia Department of Health is regularly updating its website with monkeypox cases in the...
Tracking monkeypox cases in Virginia
"Dopesick" Author Macy Previews New Book
Author Beth Macy stops by WDBJ7 to discuss latest book, “Raising Lazarus”
"Dopesick" Author Macy Previews New Book
"Dopesick" Author Macy Previews New Book
King's Hawaiian is recalling a few of its products.
King’s Hawaiian recalls some of its buns