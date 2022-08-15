Hometown Local
Second fatal shooting this month near George Floyd Square

The police department will likely increase patrols in the area after the two shootings this month. (WCCO via CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 5:23 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - One man died and another was seriously injured in the second fatal shooting this month near the intersection where George Floyd died in police custody in 2020.

Minneapolis Police spokesman Officer Garrett Parten said officers found two wounded men Sunday afternoon near the intersection that was renamed to remember Floyd’s death.

One man died at the hospital and the other man’s condition wasn’t immediately available.

A week before Sunday’s shooting, Mohamed Omar, 29, died after he was shot in the same area.

Parten said the police department will likely increase patrols in the area after the two shootings.

The intersection known as George Floyd Square became a makeshift memorial after Floyd’s death and was officially renamed earlier this year.

