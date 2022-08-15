Section 8 waitlist open with updated website and portal

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The City of Roanoke Redevelopment and Housing Authority has confirmed that interested applicants for the Housing Choice Voucher/Section 8 waitlist have two options to apply for the waitlist.

Applicants can go to the portal directly here OR click here. A link was uploaded by the morning of August 15 directing applicants to the portal to apply.

RRHA officials say they appreciate the community’s patience and are “willing to assist with any questions applicants may have.”

The updated website replaces one that crashed last week.

Here are QR codes for applicants to apply:

QR Codes for Roanoke Section 8 housing: (L) RRHA Waitlist Portal and (R) Rkehousing.net (RRHA)

