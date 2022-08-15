Showers likely with a few storms as we remain unsettled
Heavy downpours and strong gusty winds are possible
- Showers likely for most today
- Heavy rain could lead to localized flooding
- High temperatures will be 10-15 degrees cooler than normal
UNSETTLED & COOL TO START THE WEEK
We’re expecting more widespread rain showers with a few storms possible today. An isolated strong or severe storm can’t be rule out, but most of the stronger storms stay south of our region. Right now the biggest threat would be heavy downpours. Rainfall totals should be in the .50 to 1.50+ inch range on Monday with higher locally higher amounts which could pose a threat for localized flooding throughout the day.
Temperatures on Monday will be much cooler than normal in the 60s and 70s.
We hold onto the chance for scattered showers on Tuesday. High temperatures will remain cooler than normal in the 60s and 70s again. High pressure starts to build in mid-week helping us to see drier conditions push in. We can’t rule out a few stray showers or storms by Wednesday, but a bulk of the moisture stays south of our region. Temperatures will remain cooler than normal throughout the rest of the week with highs mainly hitting in the 70s and low 80s.
TRACKING THE TROPICS
The National Hurricane Center is monitoring one area in the Atlantic that has a low chance of development through the next 5 days.
Track the latest in our Hurricane Center or on our new WDBJ7 Weather Stream.
Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.