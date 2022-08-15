Showers likely with a few storms as we remain unsettled

Showers likely for most today

Heavy rain could lead to localized flooding

High temperatures will be 10-15 degrees cooler than normal

UNSETTLED & COOL TO START THE WEEK

We’re expecting more widespread rain showers with a few storms possible today. An isolated strong or severe storm can’t be rule out, but most of the stronger storms stay south of our region. Right now the biggest threat would be heavy downpours. Rainfall totals should be in the .50 to 1.50+ inch range on Monday with higher locally higher amounts which could pose a threat for localized flooding throughout the day.

Showers likely with a few thunderstorms and a high near 72F.

Temperatures on Monday will be much cooler than normal in the 60s and 70s.

Mostly cloudy today with showers likely and a few thunderstorms possible. (WDBJ Weather)

We hold onto the chance for scattered showers on Tuesday. High temperatures will remain cooler than normal in the 60s and 70s again. High pressure starts to build in mid-week helping us to see drier conditions push in. We can’t rule out a few stray showers or storms by Wednesday, but a bulk of the moisture stays south of our region. Temperatures will remain cooler than normal throughout the rest of the week with highs mainly hitting in the 70s and low 80s.

Showers will be around the region late week, but most of us will be dry. (WDBJ7)

TRACKING THE TROPICS

The National Hurricane Center is monitoring one area in the Atlantic that has a low chance of development through the next 5 days.

Low chance of development. (WDBJ Weather)

Track the latest in our Hurricane Center or on our new WDBJ7 Weather Stream.

