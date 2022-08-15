State police searching for lottery theft suspect accused of running from deputies

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police are searching for a suspect accused of eluding a state trooper, according to the department.

The Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office asked state police to look out for a vehicle they say was involved in a theft August 11 of lottery tickets at a gas station. With little information to go on, a trooper tried to pull over the driver of a car that matched the description of the suspected thief’s vehicle, driven by 42-year-old Shawn Tolbert, of Burkeville. When the trooper turned on his lights, Tolbert refused to stop and drove away, according to investigators. The chase continued into Craig County, where Tolbert wrecked the vehicle he was driving. Tolbert ran off and has remained wanted since the crash.

Police say an investigation found the vehicle Tolbert was driving was not the vehicle suspected in the theft.

Police say Tolbert is 5′10″ with brown hair and hazel eyes. Police believe he changed clothes and has been living in the woods trying to elude them. He is believed to be armed and may be dangerous if threatened.

Tolbert is wanted on multiple charges, including three counts of felony eluding and three counts of reckless driving. Additional charges have been placed by the Craig County Sheriff’s Office for criminal trespassing, obstruction, false identification, and two counts of felony assault on a police officer.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.