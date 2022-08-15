Hometown Local
Suspect charged after going 147 in a 70, crashing into Marion building

(WCAX)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 4:07 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MARION, Va. (WDBJ) - A New Jersey driver was arrested in Virginia Monday morning after allegedly leading police on a chase at a high rate of speed before crashing into a building in Marion.

Virginia State Police say a trooper was observing traffic along I-81S near Exit 47 in Smyth County when the driver of a Mercedes sped by at 147 mph in a 70 mph posted zone around 6:30 a.m. The trooper activated his lights and siren, but the driver refused to stop.

After the driver took Exit 47 into the Town of Marion, the trooper deactivated his lights and siren and backed away due to the vehicle’s high rate of speed. The suspect was charged with reckless driving for this encounter.

Around 6:50 a.m., the driver ran off the road and into a building at the corner of Main St. and E. Chilhowie St. in the Town of Marion.

State Police charged Joel German, 27 of New Jersey, with reckless driving-failure to maintain control of a vehicle and for failing to wear a seatbelt.

