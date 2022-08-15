Two injured, one dead following fire in Norton, Virginia

NORTON, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s Wytheville Field Office is investigating a fatal fire in the City of Norton.

The fire happened around 2:45 a.m. Sunday morning on the 500 block of Virginia Avenue North.

Once the fire was extinguished, the body of a 13-year-old boy was found inside. His remains have been taken to the Medical Examiner in Roanoke for examination, autopsy and positive identification.

A 43-year-old female and a 22-year-old female were hurt in the fire and transported to a nearby hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries.

At this stage of the investigation, the fire appears to be accidental in nature. The cause and origin remain under investigation. The City of Norton Police Department is assisting with the investigation.

