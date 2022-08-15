Variety of construction projects ongoing at Virginia Tech

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - There’s an excitement around campus as students begin to move into their residence halls on August 15, but Virginia Tech says there’s also excitement around the construction projects taking place on campus.

“If you do come and visit Virginia Tech, you will see an unprecedented level of construction,” University Spokesperson Mark Owczarski said.

He says there’s around 9 different construction projects going on.

“We’ve got a number of projects going in to support our data and decision sciences program, our computer science and computer engineering program,” Owczarski said.

Other projects include areas such as dining and residence halls.

“Really good indicators and good signs of the growth of Virginia Tech, the investment in the state the investment that people have, and the confidence that people have that Virginia Tech will deliver on the needs of the Commonwealth,” Owczarski said.

For freshmen moving into college, like Jacob Notari, the sights and sounds of construction aren’t a problem.

“Moving forward into the future, that’s that’s a good thing to see for sure,” he said.

As fresh Hokie Stone gets put into place, Notari is glad he gets to be part of the future at Virginia Tech.

“It just makes me excited for the future that it’s still building here,” he said. “There’s still more going on that I’ll be able to be a part of now that I’m here as well. That’d be good to see.”

As a result of some of the construction projects, Perry St will be closed permanently and made part of campus.

Virginia Tech says the construction won’t cause any road closures or detours once move in is complete.

