Averett University holds its annual Business Fest

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Averett University is welcoming its new students and helping local businesses.

Averett University held its annual Business Fest on Tuesday to showcase local businesses and help students network and get involved with the community.

“We strongly feel that our students on day one need to get out in the community. So, Averett being the hometown University, we really like for our students not to just know what’s available in the city of Danville, but to be engaged in the city of Danville,” said Billy Wooten, Dean of Engaged Learning at Averett.

40 nonprofit and for profit businesses were at the event to get their name out and promote their goods and services.

“I do think that a lot of people don’t know of all the small businesses that Danville does have, so it’s amazing to see everyone come together and be so excited and supportive,” said Kennedy Pritchett, owner of Kissed by Kennedy.

Some businesses made connections with other local organizations.

“We can help them with promotional items, apparel, business cards, anything to start keep your business up. Then, students need things as well for different groups and events that they’re in within schools,” said Kristen Gusler, owner of KG Graphics.

Students were also able to find job and internship opportunities.

“I came out to the Business Fest to see all the different businesses and what they had to offer. I’m a nursing student, so I thought maybe there would be some health places around here. Maybe I could get a part time job while I’m playing football and being in school,” said Gage Turner, freshman at Averett.

In previous years, the fest has had an impact on the local economy.

“We’ve done a post exit survey, and businesses say that they’ve seen an increase in the number of Averett students who are patronizing their businesses,” said Wooten. “So, I think it benefits them through recognition, but also through the economy.”

Averett University will continue to hold their Business Fest every year.

