ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Buddy Guy and more are hitting the Elmwood Park stage Saturday, August 20 for the Backroads Blues Festival.

The gates will be open to guests at 6 p.m., with the music beginning at 6:30 p.m.

Tickets are $45 early and $50 if bought on the day of the event.

