Christiansburg auction company sells ‘holy grail’ of firearms

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Linkous Auction Group in Christiansburg, Va specializes in firearms.

That’s how, owner, Taylor Linkous knew he had something special when selling an 1847 Colt Walker revolver in a recent auction.

The gun sold to someone in Texas for over $250,000.

”There’s less than 35 known in the world today,” Linkous said.

1,000 of these revolvers were made in 1847 for the Texas Rangers through a government contract.

”This is kind of the holy grail of of a firearm,” Linkous said.

There’s a lot of counterfeit models circulating so to make sure this gun was legit, Linkous had it authenticated by an expert in New York, who was able to prove the gun is real.

To understand how rare this gun really is, WDBJ7 spoke with Adam Scher with the Virginia Museum of History and Culture.

“I would place it certainly within the top 10, maybe even the top five rarities of firearms, certainly in the US market,” he said.

Scher says these guns don’t appear on the market that often.

“Those who have them are either diehard collectors, or there are some in museums, but there just aren’t a lot of round,” he said.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.