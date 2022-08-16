Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
PetTalk

Clouds hang tough as a few showers continue

Cooler than average temperatures expected through the week
By Meteorologist Leo Hirsbrunner
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 3:45 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
  • Take the umbrella with you again today
  • Showers Tuesday; fewer by midweek
  • High temperatures will be 10-15 degrees cooler than normal

TUESDAY

An upper low over the northeast will continue to throw lower clouds and showers our way Tuesday. While it won’t be a washout, there will be scattered to numerous showers around at times. We’ll also see pockets of mist and drizzle. High temperatures remain cooler than normal in the 60s and 70s again during the afternoon.

Another day of showers and isolated storms are possible.
Another day of showers and isolated storms are possible.(WDBJ7)

WEDNESDAY - THURSDAY - FRIDAY

The low pressure system across New England is replaced with an area of high pressure that starts to build in by the middle of the week. This will reduce the shower and storm chances a bit for Wednesday through Friday leading to a mainly dry stretch. We should see some sunny breaks as well.

Temperatures will remain cooler than normal throughout the rest of the week with highs mainly hitting in the 70s and low 80s.

Showers will be around the region late week, but most of us will be dry.
Showers will be around the region late week, but most of us will be dry.(WDBJ7)

TRACKING THE TROPICS

The National Hurricane Center is monitoring one area in the Atlantic that has a low chance of development through the next 5 days.

A low chance of development in the southern Gulf.
A low chance of development in the southern Gulf.(WDBJ Weather)

Track the latest in our Hurricane Center or on our new WDBJ7 Weather Stream.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The pool was open for 50 years
Roanoke says goodbye to Washington Park Pool
Shawn Tolbert, 42, of Burkeville, wanted on multiple charges including felony eluding.
Craig Co. schools adjust bus routes as police continue searching for armed and possibly dangerous suspect
Police lights (WBAY file photo)
Woman found shot in Roanoke
Suspect charged after going 147 in a 70, crashing into Marion building
Gavin Haynes mugshot
Former high school teacher pleads guilty to charges of indecency with students

Latest News

More rain and storms develop this afternoon and evening.
Clouds, showers and cooler than average temperatures linger Tuesday
Monday Midday Update
Pockets of heavy rain may cause localized flooding in spots today.
Monday Morning Weather Talk Live-8/15/22
Showers likely with a few thunderstorms and a high near 72F.
Monday, August 15 Morning FastCast