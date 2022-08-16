Clouds hang tough as a few showers continue
Cooler than average temperatures expected through the week
- Take the umbrella with you again today
- Showers Tuesday; fewer by midweek
- High temperatures will be 10-15 degrees cooler than normal
TUESDAY
An upper low over the northeast will continue to throw lower clouds and showers our way Tuesday. While it won’t be a washout, there will be scattered to numerous showers around at times. We’ll also see pockets of mist and drizzle. High temperatures remain cooler than normal in the 60s and 70s again during the afternoon.
WEDNESDAY - THURSDAY - FRIDAY
The low pressure system across New England is replaced with an area of high pressure that starts to build in by the middle of the week. This will reduce the shower and storm chances a bit for Wednesday through Friday leading to a mainly dry stretch. We should see some sunny breaks as well.
Temperatures will remain cooler than normal throughout the rest of the week with highs mainly hitting in the 70s and low 80s.
TRACKING THE TROPICS
The National Hurricane Center is monitoring one area in the Atlantic that has a low chance of development through the next 5 days.
Track the latest in our Hurricane Center or on our new WDBJ7 Weather Stream.
