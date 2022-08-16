Clouds hang tough as a few showers continue

Take the umbrella with you again today

Showers Tuesday; fewer by midweek

High temperatures will be 10-15 degrees cooler than normal

TUESDAY

An upper low over the northeast will continue to throw lower clouds and showers our way Tuesday. While it won’t be a washout, there will be scattered to numerous showers around at times. We’ll also see pockets of mist and drizzle. High temperatures remain cooler than normal in the 60s and 70s again during the afternoon.

Another day of showers and isolated storms are possible. (WDBJ7)

WEDNESDAY - THURSDAY - FRIDAY

The low pressure system across New England is replaced with an area of high pressure that starts to build in by the middle of the week. This will reduce the shower and storm chances a bit for Wednesday through Friday leading to a mainly dry stretch. We should see some sunny breaks as well.

Temperatures will remain cooler than normal throughout the rest of the week with highs mainly hitting in the 70s and low 80s.

Showers will be around the region late week, but most of us will be dry. (WDBJ7)

TRACKING THE TROPICS

The National Hurricane Center is monitoring one area in the Atlantic that has a low chance of development through the next 5 days.

A low chance of development in the southern Gulf. (WDBJ Weather)

Track the latest in our Hurricane Center or on our new WDBJ7 Weather Stream.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.