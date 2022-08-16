Danville Police respond to homicide Tuesday afternoon

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A male was found shot dead Tuesday at around 4:19 p.m. in the 300 block of Halifax Street.

Danville Police say they responded to calls of shots fired, leading first responders to pronounce the man dead at the scene with gunshot wounds to his upper body.

There are no details to be released about a suspect at this time.

Those who are in the Halifax Street and surrounding areas with potential video surveillance footage are asked to contact the Danville Police using any of the below methods:

“Additionally, anyone who has information on the shooting incident is asked to please contact the Danville Police Department/ The platforms include calling patrol at 434-799-6510, investigations at 434-799-6508, calling 911, contacting Crime stoppers at 434-793-0000, approach any officer you see, through social media, via email crimetips@danvilleva.gov, or use our crime tips app CARE at https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=818# . Information leading to an arrest and conviction in this case will be eligible for a cash reward.”

