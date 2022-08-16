Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
PetTalk

Danville Police respond to homicide Tuesday afternoon

By Eddie Callahan
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 7:37 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A male was found shot dead Tuesday at around 4:19 p.m. in the 300 block of Halifax Street.

Danville Police say they responded to calls of shots fired, leading first responders to pronounce the man dead at the scene with gunshot wounds to his upper body.

There are no details to be released about a suspect at this time.

Those who are in the Halifax Street and surrounding areas with potential video surveillance footage are asked to contact the Danville Police using any of the below methods:

“Additionally, anyone who has information on the shooting incident is asked to please contact the Danville Police Department/ The platforms include calling patrol at 434-799-6510, investigations at 434-799-6508, calling 911, contacting Crime stoppers at 434-793-0000, approach any officer you see, through social media, via email crimetips@danvilleva.gov, or use our crime tips app CARE at https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=818# . Information leading to an arrest and conviction in this case will be eligible for a cash reward.”

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The pool was open for 50 years
Roanoke says goodbye to Washington Park Pool
Shawn Tolbert, 42, of Burkeville, wanted on multiple charges including felony eluding.
Police continue search for armed and possibly dangerous suspect
Suspect charged after going 147 in a 70, crashing into Marion building
Police lights (WBAY file photo)
Woman found shot in Roanoke
Gavin Haynes mugshot
Former high school teacher pleads guilty to charges of indecency with students

Latest News

Law enforcement officials, victims' families react after gang members sentenced in Roanoke...
Gang members sentenced in Roanoke federal court
Westmoreland Trial
Trial for man accused of involuntary manslaughter in 2019 fatal explosion in Rockbridge County continues
State elections board considers complaints filed against two candidates for Roanoke City Council.
State Board considers Roanoke campaign complaints
Averett University's Business Fest
Averett University holds its annual Business Fest