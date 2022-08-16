Danville drive-by shootings lead to search for shooters, vehicles

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Danville Police are looking for the shooters and vehicles involved in two reported drive-by shootings Monday.

Around 5:15 p.m., Danville Police say they responded to the 100 block of North Avenue for a report of gunfire. They learned the driver of a gold SUV drove past a group of people, with the people inside the vehicle firing shots. A male shot back at the SUV as it left along North Avenue.

Xzavion Smith, 18 of Danville, is wanted for attempted malicious wounding, shooting at an occupied vehicle, and use of a firearm in commission of a felony.

Police say the gold SUV appears to be a GMC Terrain or Chevrolet Equinox.

A parked vehicle and residence were shot, but no one is believed to be injured. The people involved in this shooting are believed to know each other, according to police.

Around 7:08 p.m., Danville Police also responded to the 2100 block of Riverside Drive for shots fired. It was reported people were in two vehicles and shot at each other at a stoplight. The same gold SUV was involved.

Anyone who has information on the shootings is asked to contact the Danville Police Department through any platform. The platforms include calling patrol at 434-799-6510, investigations at 434-799-6508 or 911, contacting Crime stoppers at 434-793-0000. You’re also invited to approach any officer you see, or contact police through through social media, via email at crimetips@danvilleva.gov, or use the crime tips app CARE at p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=818# . Information leading to an arrest and conviction in this case will be eligible for a cash reward.

