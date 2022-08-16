Fazoli’s opens in Pulaski County

Hometown Local
Fazoli's opens in Dublin, Va(WDBJ)
By Andrew Webb
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 5:37 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
DUBLIN, Va. (WDBJ) - There’s a new place to get your quick service Italian food in Pulaski County.

Fazoli’s is now open for business.

It offers many Italian favorites through a walk up and drive through model.

The Dublin location is the first in southwest Virginia and the second in the entire state.

“It’s amazing to see all these new people so happy,” General Manager of the restaurant James Brewer said. “All the employees are really excited to get going and serve all the community and make everybody happy.”

The new location will be open seven days a week just off of exit 98 on Interstate 81.

