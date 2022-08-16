Former Virginia officer gets probation after cooperating in Jan. 6th case

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Former Rocky Mount, Virginia police officer Jacob Fracker will serve a year of probation.

Fracker was sentenced on Tuesday in a federal court in Washington, D.C.

Fracker pled guilty to conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding for his role in the January 6th (2021) insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. Fracker was originally charged at a co-defendant with Thomas Robertson, who was sentenced to more than seven years in prison.

Prosecutors highlighted Fracker’s assistance with prosecuting Robertson, including testifying against Robertson during his trial. They asked federal Judge Christopher Cooper to sentence Fracker far below sentencing guidelines. Prosecutors asked the judge for a six-month probation sentence for Fracker, while sentencing guidelines called for 15-21 months of prison time. The court’s probation officer also recommended three months of prison time.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.