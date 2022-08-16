Hometown Local
The Harvest Foundation launches Program Hope for 20th anniversary

By Makayla Shelton
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 6:31 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Harvest Foundation celebrated its 20th anniversary Tuesday.

The Harvest Foundation is a non-profit organization that has invested over $152 million in grant funds back into the community.

As part of the celebration, the Harvest Foundation announced that they will be starting Project Hope.

Project Hope will allow community members and organizations to submit proposals for projects that will make a positive difference in Martinsville and Henry County.

“I think this project does a really good job of allowing different members of this community to become part of this spark of change for what’s to come hopefully in Martinsville,” said Deshanta Hairston, owner of Books and Crannies.

Proposals can be made on the Harvest Foundation’s website and must be submitted by September 16.

Applicants will be notified of decisions on November 1.

